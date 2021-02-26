APS responds to comments from governor regarding return to in-person learning, activities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The pressure on the Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education to return to some in-person learning and activities is growing with the comments the governor made on Thursday.

“Albuquerque, my goal is to get parents, their students, educators, APS, and the school board on the same page here,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “We think we can support them to all be safe and to your point, kids are ready to play sports, be engaged in sports, and they deserve this opportunity. We’ve all worked so hard to get here. So I haven’t given up that we’re going to come to a quick resolution to this issue and if we don’t you know, the modeling team might have to look at another set of infrastructures and I don’t know what that is, I don’t.”

The school board voted down a return to hybrid on a vote of 4 to 3 last week. They did ask the Public Education Department to approve some small group learning instead and continues to ask the PED to sever the tie between hybrid learning and NMAA activities.

KRQE News 13 reached out to board members to ask about the governor’s comments including that she believes schools with the precautions in place are safe for students and teachers and a release from the PED saying COVID spread in schools in the last month during in-person learning has been “scant”. “We have heard all these requests. We are working on various options depending on many factors,” said APS Board President Dr. David Peercy.

He did still express concern about COVID-19 spread and the reported deaths of two Las Cruces School employees this week from COVID-19. Las Cruces Schools did clarify that neither had been in the school buildings and the district was still in remote learning when contracted COVID.