APS renews pledge to provide staff with COVID bonuses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools has announced that the district has renewed its commitment to providing staff with compensation for COVID-related work. In a letter to staff members, the district highlights the challenges of the past school year and has announced its pledge to provide full-time employees with $1,000 and part-time staff with $500 for COVID-related work.

The announcement comes after the district previously announced the bonuses, but was later notified the payments raised concerns that they violated the state constitution that doesn’t allow public employees to have their contracts adjusted and receive payment for work already completed.

APS states returning employees will receive this one-time payment on August 20, 2021, through a separate direct deposit. The district states in the letter that each employee who was employed by APS for the 2020 to 2021 school year, who worked during the 2020 to 2021 school year, and who will provide future services and will return for the 2021 to 2022 school year will receive the compensation.

APS reports the compensation of $1,000 will be prorated based on the following 2020-2021 full-time equivalent status:

Up to .49 = $500

.50 and above = $1000

Employees who were hired to begin work after the start of the second semester (January 4, 2021) will receive half of the amount listed above

The district explains that the opportunity for the bonus is only available for employees who are not returning if that employee chooses to attend a debriefing session with APS and ATF, CWA, EPOA, and AFCP in which they describe their experiences working during the pandemic. The employee will then be provided with the supplemental compensation prorated on their full-time equivalent status.

In order to participate in the debriefing session with APS and the unions, the district states that non-returning employees must complete the Memoranda of Understanding: Supplemental Compensation Debriefing form on or before the deadline of August 31, 2021. Once the form is completed, the non-returning employee must participate in the debriefing session which will reportedly be scheduled in the near future.

Employees who are not returning to the district and do not submit the form on or before the deadline will not receive the supplemental income.