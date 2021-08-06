APS reminds students to not share school supplies this year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sharing is not caring this year as schools continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. School officials are now telling parents to get everything on their kid’s school supply list because sharing should be prevented as much as possible.

At Albuquerque Public Schools each grade level and school has a different supply list set to what your child will need throughout the year. The list is filled with the usual items, like individual boxes of markers or crayons.

Despite the pandemic, nothing new was added to the list this year but kids are asked to be cautious and keep items to themselves. “We encourage students to be careful with their school supplies. You do not want to share a lot of personal items with someone,” said APS spokesperson, Monica Armenta.

Most lists include hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes listed so there should be plenty of that to go around to hopefully help keep classrooms clean. Any items the school provides will be disinfected. Masks are not on the school supply list but parents will have to provide those for their kids.