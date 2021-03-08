APS releases statement following PED announcement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools announced the district is updating its reentry plan to get students back in the classroom after the state’s Public Education Department announced that all New Mexico public and charter schools can return to in-person learning by April 5. APS says small group, in-person learning will continue at APS schools.

In the meantime, APS is encouraging their teachers to get vaccinated. APS said they will present its latest plan to the Board of Education soon. APS said the plan will abide by COVID-safe practices and public health orders. APS says it also will give families the option to continue remote learning for their children for the remainder of the school year.

