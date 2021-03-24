APS releases plans, details on full re-entry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials with the state’s largest school district announced an April 5 reopening, with kids back in the classroom five days a week. It’s been about a year since Albuquerque Public School students have been on campus and the district wants to remind students and parents school will look different.

Students will follow their school’s normal bell schedule. Because of a bus driver shortage, the district is encouraging families to provide their own transportation to and from school. Students will be required to wear face masks throughout the day and should wear layers because windows will remain open to circulate fresh air.

The district is asking for patience as everyone gets readjusted to being on campus. “It’s inevitable that there will be a couple of glitches. We open schools every year in the fall under normal circumstances APS knows how to do that very well we have never, like every other school in America have never opened until now in the middle of a pandemic,” says Monica Armenta, Executive Director, APS Communications.

Students and staff are expected to socially distance and while cafeterias will be open for staggered lunches, they’d like kids to eat outside if possible. Even with all the adjustments, students say they are ready to get back in the classroom “Virtual learning, it’s been difficult because it’s hard communicating with my teachers because they are so busy will all their classes and trying to find the easiest way to be virtual and I’ve lost a lot of my friendships at school that I gained last year so that’s disappointing but I’m excited that we finally get a date set in place,” says 10th-grade student Trinity Harbaugh.

There is still an online option available for students through the end of the school year. Students will also be expected to bring their Chromebooks or iPads to class every day. For more information on the reopening plan, visit aps.edu/about-us/administration/superintendent/superintendents-news/all-aps-schools-to-reopen-april-5.