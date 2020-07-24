APS releases plan for positive COVID-19 cases in schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public School district is revealing its plan to deal with positive COVID-19 cases in school.

If someone tests positive, APS says it will work with the New Mexico Department of Health to decide whether to close a classroom, a portion of the building or the entire school and for how long. The district will then follow CDC, EPA and OSHA guidelines for cleaning including using electrostatic foggers. They will also alert the community and parents through school messenger.

View Albuquerque Public Schools plan for positive cases.

