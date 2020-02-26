APS receives 39 applicants for superintendent job

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education has announced Wednesday that they are looking at 39 candidates to succeed Superintendent Raquel Reedy, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

Superintendent Raquel Reedy announced her plan to retire after working for APS for over 40 years. She took over the position of superintendent in 2016.

Of the 39 applicants:

  • 22 are men
  • 17 are women
  • 13 are or have been superintendents
  • 13 work in central office roles
  • 5 are principals
  • 8 work in other positions
  • 19 are from New Mexico
  • 20 come from 15 other states
  • 7 work for Albuquerque Public Schools

Now, a search firm hired by the Board of Education to find the school district’s next superintendent. The firm will review the resumes, check references and initiate background checks. Semi-finalists will then be chosen and interviews to determine a final group of candidates who will then be chosen for a second interview and public engagement.

The board hopes to announce the new superintendent by mid-May.

