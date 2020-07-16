APS re-entry plan has students worried about social life

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Under APS’ Re-entry plan, some kids won’t be going to school with some of their best friends, friends they haven’t seen in months. That’s causing even more anxiety among kids during this already-stressful time.

In just a few weeks, Alejandro Alvarado will be starting his Junior year at Manzano High School. He says APS’ Reentry plan is bumming him out. “It’s a little nerve-racking and stressful,” said Alejandro. Especially the part where the district will divide the students into two groups based on their last names.

The groups will be on an alternating schedule. The students who are not in class will work online, from home, which means a lot of kids won’t be seeing the friends they’ve missed over the last few months.

“When I saw the tweet, I was thinking about all of my friends’ last names, and what their names started with. I was trying to figure out who I’m going to see and who I’m not going to see,” said Alejandro.

He’s not the only one concerned with his social life. Sumayyah Salahuzdin and Kyla Worrell are students at Southwest Secondary Learning Center, a Charter School in Albuquerque. They will also be on a hybrid schedule, split into two different groups, unable to see all of their friends daily.

“Not being together is going to make it difficult, because we rely on each other for support,” said Symayyah who will be a senior this year. “I haven’t been able to see them since school closed back in February or March, it’s been a long time and it’s kind of sad that I can’t actually see them at all,” said Kyla Worrell, who will be a junior at the charter school.

School districts realize this is going to be difficult and kids need to be supported in their unusual return to class. APS says they plan on additional lessons on social-emotional learning, will address trauma and emotional recovery during staff meetings, and will check-in with students and their families as needed.

All three students agree this year is going to be tough, but they’re going to try and make the best of it. “Try to text them as much as often, and keep the bond,” said Alejandro.

News 13 asked if the district is looking at ways to include social activities like dances, or after school clubs, APS says they’re primary focus right now is on academics, and following the state’s health order.

Related Content: