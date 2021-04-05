APS Quality of Education survey available online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools families are sharing their thoughts on ways the district can improve their schools. There’s still time to fill out this year’s Quality of Education and Family Engagement survey online.

The annual survey is required by the state and asks for input on school safety, technology, buildings, extracurricular activities, and more. Families should receive an email from the school or district inviting them to complete it.

Story continues below

It will be available in both English and Spanish through April 23. Results from the survey will be posted on the APS dashboard by the end of the school year.