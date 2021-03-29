APS provides inside look at classrooms ahead of reopening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools students are returning to the classroom on Monday, April 5. Today, we saw what they will be returning to.

Most students will be sitting at desks all in one direction spaced out. Plexiglass has been installed in many classrooms and there will be no sharing of materials.

Also, there are signs throughout the schools reminding students to space out. With just a week until its reopening, the district says it’s ready.

“I’m very confident that the schools are prepared. We’ve done a lot of work. The principals have done amazing work over the past couple months, adjusting as guidelines change as we learn more and more about the virus,” said Dr. Gabriella Duran Blakely, APS Chief Operations Officer.

Drinking fountains will also be replaced with bottle refill stations and students will be assigned to specific cafeteria tables in some schools. In others, students will eat at their desks in their classroom.