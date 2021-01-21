APS program offers pay, support for special education teachers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is in need of special education teachers and is partnering up with CNM and the Albuquerque Teacher’s Federation on a program to recruit and retain more of them. APS reports that those with a bachelor’s degree in any subject can become a licensed special education teacher in 15 months through the Special Education Teacher Training program.

The district explains that this program allows teacher candidates to get paid and earn benefits while co-teaching alongside a seasoned educator and taking classes. Classroom teaching will be supported with coursework in special education, curriculum and assessment, classroom and individual behavior management, and literacy instruction.

Program candidates will also finish coursework for a Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages endorsement. Once candidates complete co-teaching in the fall, APS states they will teach in their own classroom with continued mentorship, coaching, and support during the first two years of teaching.

The application deadline for the SETT program is March 15, 2021. A special education teacher candidate must have the following to qualify for the SETT program:

Hold a bachelor’s degree

Have a minimum GPA of 3.0

Pass the New Mexico Teacher Assessment Test of Essential Academic Skills

Be legally authorized to work in the U.S.

Complete a background check

Agree to work as a special education teacher in APS for three years.

For additional information and to apply for the SETT program, visit CNM.edu.