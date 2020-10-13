APS posts class of 2021 graduation schedule

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Students throw their mortarboards in the air during their graduation photograph at the University of Birmingham degree congregations on July 14, 2009 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools has announced the district’s 2021 commencement schedule for its 13 high schools which will be held at Tingley Coliseum the week of May 10, 2021. APS states that the schedule is subject to change depending on the spread of coronavirus and New Mexico’s public health orders.

APS magnet school ceremonies are scheduled to be held the same week at the Berna Facio PRofessional Development Complex. The number of guests and some graduation traditions may be impacted due to the pandemic.

Graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 were held virtually due to the public health orders. For additional information, visit APS.edu.

2021 High School Graduations by Date (at Tingley Coliseum)

Monday, May 10

Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Atrisco Heritage Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11

Del Norte, 2:30 p.m.

La Cueva, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12

Rio Grande, 2:30 p.m.

Manzano, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 13

Highland, 2:30 p.m.

Eldorado, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 14

Albuquerque High, 2:30 p.m.

Volcano Vista, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 15

West Mesa, 10:30 a.m.

Sandia, 2:30 p.m.

Cibola, 6:30 p.m.

Magnet School Graduations by Date (at Berna Facio)

Monday, May 10

New Futures, 12:30 p.m.

Transition Services, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11

eCADEMY, 10:30 a.m.

Freedom, 2:30 p.m.

School on Wheels, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12