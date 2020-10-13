APS posts class of 2021 graduation schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools has announced the district’s 2021 commencement schedule for its 13 high schools which will be held at Tingley Coliseum the week of May 10, 2021. APS states that the schedule is subject to change depending on the spread of coronavirus and New Mexico’s public health orders.
APS magnet school ceremonies are scheduled to be held the same week at the Berna Facio PRofessional Development Complex. The number of guests and some graduation traditions may be impacted due to the pandemic.
Graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 were held virtually due to the public health orders. For additional information, visit APS.edu.
2021 High School Graduations by Date (at Tingley Coliseum)
Monday, May 10
- Valley, 2:30 p.m.
- Atrisco Heritage Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 11
- Del Norte, 2:30 p.m.
- La Cueva, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 12
- Rio Grande, 2:30 p.m.
- Manzano, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 13
- Highland, 2:30 p.m.
- Eldorado, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, May 14
- Albuquerque High, 2:30 p.m.
- Volcano Vista, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 15
- West Mesa, 10:30 a.m.
- Sandia, 2:30 p.m.
- Cibola, 6:30 p.m.
Magnet School Graduations by Date (at Berna Facio)
Monday, May 10
- New Futures, 12:30 p.m.
- Transition Services, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 11
- eCADEMY, 10:30 a.m.
- Freedom, 2:30 p.m.
- School on Wheels, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 12
- nex+Gen, 1:30 p.m.
- Early College Academy, 5:30 p.m.