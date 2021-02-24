APS plans to hold in-person graduation ceremonies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is planning in-person high school graduation ceremonies. The ceremonies are being planned for the week of May 10. The district’s 13 high schools will have ceremonies at their schools. Seven magnet school ceremonies will be held at Berna Facio Professional Development Center.

If the public health order allows for a bigger crowd, APS says it will move high school ceremonies to a large facility. APS says the dates and times of the graduation ceremonies, which were announced earlier in the school year, remain the same. Graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 were held virtually. For more information, visit aps.edu.

2021 comprehensive high school graduations by date (at the high schools)

Monday, May 10 Valley, 2:30 p.m. Atrisco Heritage Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11 Del Norte, 2:30 p.m. La Cueva, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12 Rio Grande, 2:30 p.m. Manzano, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 13 Highland, 2:30 p.m. Eldorado, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 14 Albuquerque High, 10:30 a.m. Volcano Vista, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 15 West Mesa, 10:30 a.m. Sandia, 2:30 p.m. Cibola, 6:30 p.m.



Magnet school graduations by date (at Berna Facio)