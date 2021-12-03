APS planning on how to keep schools open during latest COVID surge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools says it’s working to keep schools open during the latest COVID surge. The week, New Mexico saw the same number of COVID-19 cases as it did a year ago when much of the state shut down.

APS says it continues to host weekly shot clinics and is offering the Test to Stay Program which allows unvaccinated students exposed to COVID to get a test instead of automatically quarantining. The district says it will come up with additional precautions if any of its schools reach a 5% positivity rate including increasing outdoor learning and keeping students in groups.

It will also possibly limit visitors or restrict spectators at school events. APS states that only a handful of schools have reached a 3% positivity rate over two weeks.