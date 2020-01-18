APS parents frustrated with school calendar voting process

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parents whose children attend Albuquerque Public Schools are frustrated with how the district is handling voting for school calendars. Each school gets to choose their own, but parents tell KRQE News 13 the process is cumbersome and others are in the dark on how the process works.

Right now, each school is holding community meetings to help parents and teachers understand their options. To vote on an option, you have to go to the school, but parents tell KRQE News 13 they work and have busy schedules. Some have transportation issues. They don’t understand why their votes are not being collected online through a survey.

“If you have to go in person, you are going to have significantly less amount of people that are able to get there and make that vote,” parent Jesse Luehring said.

However, APS said there are parents who cannot vote online.

“Schools are doing in-person ballots because that is what they are able to do at this point,” associate superintendent Yvonne Garcia said. “They will be tabulating the parent vote and the vote separately so they can see what the staff desires as well as the parent desires. If the desires are not the same, they will revert back to their traditional calendar.”

They will vote on keeping the traditional schedule, extending the calendar ten days or establishing year-round schooling. The high schools only have two calendar options though, as APS said the year-round option complicates graduation and summer school. Votes are due by February 12.

APS said that teachers who work at schools that elect a longer calendar will be compensated for the additional days worked.

