ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is asking for parental feedback on how to improve the district. The survey, which is required by the state, asks for feedback on school safety, technology, learning, staff attentiveness, and more.
Story continues below
- New Mexico News Podcast: New Mexico News Podcast: Recreational cannabis is here
- Marijuana: Mythbusting Cannabis in New Mexico: What you need to know ahead of April 1
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 31 de Marzo 2022
- Crime: FBI Director addresses Albuquerque’s crime problem
The survey is anonymous and parents will receive s separate like for each child they have in school. The deadline to respond is next Friday.