APS ordered to respond to IPRA Act request or pay up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is being ordered to turn over information, explaining why they can’t or can pay up. Michelle Jenson, an APS parent filed a petition under the state’s Inspection of Public Records Act in December of 2020 then again in January and July of 2021. She wants to know the enrollment at the start of the pandemic versus this last school year. She also wants information about a survey sent to APS parents about returning to school.

At the time, APS was slowly bringing students back. The district is required by law to provide the records in 15 days, inform the petitioner more time is needed, or explain why the request was denied. Jenson still hasn’t heard back and filed a complaint with the state Attorney General’s Office. The AG’s office writes the district failed to respond to any of the requests adding, it’s apparent that APS violated IPRA in failing to respond. They say whatever process the district has in place, simply does not function and must be fixed immediately.

District Court Judge, Lisa Chavez Ortega has now ordered a hearing to be held on February 2 to explain why they haven’t turned over the information or pay Jenson $100 a day for every day they didn’t respond to the request for each IPRA; That could add up to more than $50,000. Jenson’s attorney says she requested similar information from the New Mexico Public Education Department and Rio Rancho Public Schools and got a quick response. KRQE News 13 reached out to APS for comment and the district said they do not comment on pending litigation.