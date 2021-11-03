APS officials to hold news conference on bond, mill levy requests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials with Albuquerque Public Schools will hold a news conference to answer questions about bond and mill levy requests in the election on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 9:30 a.m. APS Superintendent Scott Elder, Chief Operations Officer Dr. Gabriella Blakey, Board President David Peercy, and Capital Master Plan Executive Director Kizito Wijenje are expected to be in attendance.

