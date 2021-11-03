APS officials to hold news conference on bond, mill levy requests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A deceased male was found with gunshot wounds to the face early on the morning of Nov. 3. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that around 1:42 a.m. officers responded to the area of Third Street and Avenida Cesar Chavez following reports of shots fired and residents witnessing a male lying in the street.

Officers at the scene confirmed that a deceased male was in the street and that he had gunshot wounds to the face. Albuquerque Fire Rescue confirmed the male was dead at the scene and he was not transported to the hospital.