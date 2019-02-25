APS officials begin work on 2019-2020 budget proposal

Albuquerque Public School district officials sat down Monday to start hammering out next year’s budget.

The district is hoping for just over $638 million to cover operating costs, and they need to figure out how to pay for the construction projects that would have been covered by the recently failed bond election.

“We are committed to doing what we need to do to provide safe structures for our students and that is going to be something that we have to think about,” Teresa Scott, Executive Director of Budget and Strategic Planning, said.

The district says it will also get millions less in revenue because it anticipates a loss of about 1,300 students this year. The Chief Financial Officer says they’ve seen smaller kindergarten classes over the last few years.

The complete budget proposal is due to the Public Education Department by June.