APS offers online school for grades K-12

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While Albuquerque Public Schools works on finalizing its hybrid learning plan for this fall, it’s also offering online school for grades K-12. It’s extending its E-Cademy online high school to all grades. This comes after the district says thousands of families expressed interest in the option.

While it is a way for families to feel safe about education during the COVID-19 pandemic the district says the expansion to all grades is not temporary. The student-teacher ratio will be similar to that of a regular classroom. The district will also provide the necessary technology for each enrolled student.

