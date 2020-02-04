APS now accepting applications for superintendent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, the Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education has announced they are now accepting applications for superintendent. The board is currently seeking an educational leader to serve in the position starting on July 1, 2020.

Superintendent Raquel Reedy announced her plan to retire after working for APS for over 40 years. She took over the position of superintendent in 2016.

Applications are due by February 24. APS says those who apply fall under the Inspection of Public Records guidelines and submitted applications will be released to the public.

As the recruitment window closes at the end of February, APS reports that applicant names will be released to the public, background checks will be completed and the board will begin its first round of interviews. The APS Board of Education plans to announce the new superintendent by the middle of May.

To apply for the APS superintendent position, click here.