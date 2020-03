ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is narrowing down the list of candidates for the next superintendent. The district made an announcement Wednesday night stating there are now five semifinalists for the position.

Three women and two men remain on the list. Some are local principals while others are from out of state.

The finalists will be named at the end of the month after interviews. Superintendent Raquel Reedy plans to retire at the end of the school year.