APS names chief operating officer as interim superintendent

Education

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education has announced who will run the district until a permanent replacement can be found for Superintendent Raquel Reedy. Reedy announced in October that she planned to retire at the end of this school year.

On Monday, the board voted 6-0 to have Chief Operations Officer Scott Elder assume the role in the interim and will work alongside Reedy during the next couple of months. Elder has worked for APS since 1991 when he began teaching English as a second language at Highland High School.

He has since served as principal at McKinley Middle School, the Career Enrichment Center and Early College Academy, Highland High School, and Sandia High School. Elder has served as chief operations officer for the past five years.

The search for a permanent replacement was suspended until school gets back to normal.

