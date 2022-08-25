ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque/Bernalillo County Government Commission is meeting Thursday evening and there are a number of issues being discussed. Albuquerque Public Schools will be giving an update on safety improvements at the park. That includes millions of dollars in upgrades like cameras and alarms and fencing outside of schools.

There will also be an update on MDC staffing. Right now they have more than 200 vacancies. However, they say a 13% pay raise for new and current correctional officers is bringing in more interest.