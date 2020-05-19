APS makes more than $6.6 million in budget cuts for 2021 fiscal year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All Albuquerque Public Schools is cutting millions of dollars from next year’s budget.

Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education approved it’s 2021 fiscal year budget which includes more than $6.6 million in cuts and using more than $3-in-a half million from savings to shore up a $10 million shortfall. APS says the shortfall is not due to the coronavirus.

The school district blames declining enrollment and the anemic oil and gas industry. The district also announced Monday that it can no longer afford alternate calendars for 21 of its schools.

All APS schools will start on August 12. The last day of school is scheduled for May 25 except for Hawthorne, Los Padillas and Whittier elementary schools which will stay on an extended calendar.

Officials say it would’ve cost them $400,000 to support multiple school calendars.