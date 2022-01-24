APS makes changes to COVID safety rules

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is amending some of its COVID safety rules which would allow limited spectators at indoor sporting and other events. Last week, APS put all schools in enhanced COVID-safe practices because many schools were reaching the 5% infection threshold. The biggest change was prohibiting spectators — leaving athletes to play in empty gyms.

APS announced on Monday, it is amending its practices to allow two spectators per student. Students would have to provide names of guests whose IDs will be checked at each game. APS is also clarifying its outdoor making rule requiring masks only in crowded outdoor settings or for outdoors close contact activities. APS has submitted the plan to the New Mexico Public Education Department and they hope it will be approved for events on Wednesday.