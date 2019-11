ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A local academy is getting national recognition for its performance efforts.

Early College Academy and Career Enrichment Center is being awarded the National Blue Ribbon. The U.S. Department of Education is highlighting the school’s performance in academics as well as their efforts in creating a welcoming environment.

The APS magnet school is one of 362 schools across the nation to receive this honor and the only National Blue Ribbon high school in the state.