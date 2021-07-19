APS looking to fill more than 700 positions before school year begins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is looking to fill more than 700 positions before the school year starts in about three weeks. Seven hundred and seven positions are currently available with the biggest chunk of that being teachers. Three hundred and sixteen teaching positions are available as of Monday. There are 50 bus driver positions open and 35 coaching positions open.

APS says the number is average for this time of year. They say they usually go into the school year 3,400 positions short with special education, math and science teachers and bus drivers being the hardest positions to fill. APS has had several job fairs at this point but they haven’t advertised anymore but that could change.

For more information, visit aps.edu.