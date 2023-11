ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools wants the public’s input on its superintendent search. The district will host two fall community events this month to gather feedback. The first is November 13 from 6-9 p.m. at West Mesa High School. Another is set for November 16 at Monzano High School.

APS will launch an online survey about the search next week. The school board hopes to have a superintendent in place by next July.