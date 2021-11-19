APS joins Test to Stay program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools will begin allowing unvaccinated students exposed to COVID-19 to test instead of automatically quarantining. The Test to Stay program has shown great success in other districts.

APS was awaiting approval and has now gotten it. They say they will start taking part in December. Under the program, an unvaccinated or partially vaccinated student who’s a close contact to a COVID case must test on days one, three and five following exposure. If they’re negative, they can keep going to school and participate in extracurricular activities.

APS says testing is free and the New Mexico Department of Health is using federal funding to cover costs. The program will also be available to APS employees. For more information or to register for the Test to Stay program, visit aps.edu/news/news-from-2021-2022/test-to-stay.