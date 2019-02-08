APS intern program expands to hospitality sector

Lynees Montoya is somewhat of a perfectionist when it comes to her passion: baking.

“I need to leave them a little bit more room,” she explained, as she separated slices of tiramisu. “I’m going to decorate it with fresh fruit like strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries. Anything that is very colorful.”

Montoya has been working desserts in the kitchen as an intern at Embassy Suites since August and said it’s bringing her a step closer to her career goals.

“It’s been my dream job since I want to become a baker and a pastry chef,” she added. “And also an artist as well, because baking and art make a great combination.”

More interns are needed with Montoya’s passion and drive.

“It’s for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities whose goal is full workplace immersion to employment in the community,” Albuquerque Public School teacher Terry Casey said about a popular internship program that is now recruiting for next year’s class.

Albuquerque Public Schools hosts Project SEARCH, a program in which 18 to 21-year-olds can gain skills at various internships in the mornings, then take coursework taught by an APS teacher in the afternoons.

APS says about 70 percent of interns have paying jobs by the end of the year-long program.

“They’re employed all over the city,” Casey said. “Embassy Suites has hired several of our interns, as well as UNMH at the host sites. Also, throughout the city at Santa Ana Star Casino, Adam’s Balloons, Target, just a variety of restaurants.”

In Albuquerque, the intern program has been at UNM Hospital for 10 years and was expanded three years ago to include the hospitality sector at Embassy Suites.

It’s where interns are working about 16 hours a week in the kitchen, in housekeeping and laundry.

“I actually have three employees of mine from the program that are actually associates with us today,” Executive Housekeeper Robert Avalos explained. “[We’re] showing them responsibility, job skills, scheduling.”

They’re also learning skills to boost their confidence. George Martinez, for example, doesn’t let his inability to speak keep him from working as a banquet intern.

“Some things I do in my internship is set up tables, chairs, dance floor and the stage. I also vacuum and refresh rooms for events,” Martinez said through a phone app. “I’m able to communicate better with my phone. I also like hanging out with my co-workers.”

There are six businesses around the state involved in Project SEARCH. Most of them are hotels and hospitals and they take on about 50 interns each year.

The deadline to apply is March 7.