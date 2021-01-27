APS interim superintendent to discuss hybrid school reentry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools Interim Superintendent Scott Elder will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 27 to discuss hybrid school reentry. KRQE News 13 will stream the event live on this page.

The press conference comes one day after Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced during her virtual State of the State address that “every school district in the state will be able to welcome all ages of students safely back to the classroom on February 8.” According to a news release from the Public Education Department, all schools, elementary and secondary, in all counties will be eligible to enter the hybrid mode which means bringing back up to 50% of students at a time to maintain social distancing and to keep students in smaller groups to avoid virus transmission.

Additional, NMPED states that districts and schools with fewer than 100 students may bring all students in a 5-to-1 ratio with no more than six people per enclosed space. Districts and schools not ready to welcome back students into a full hybrid model may expand small-group instruction to all grades, maintaining cohorts, with up to 50% of students participating at a time.