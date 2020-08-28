APS interim superintendent talks about possibility of moving to hybrid learning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot of Albuquerque Public Schools parents are asking if the school board will reconsider its decision to stay virtual through the fall semester since Thursday’s announcement by the governor that kids can return to in-person learning after Labor Day. The governor says that applies to all districts that are green which includes Bernalillo County and most of the state aside from southeastern New Mexico, Hidalgo County, and a few other counties.

APS Interim Superintendent Scott Elder was answering those questions as he was live on 100.3 The Peak on Friday morning. While it was the school board who made the decision to stay virtual, he says they did so after considering a lot of factors and the return to school will be gradual.

“I don’t think it will happen immediately, I think the whole point was based on safety and they want to see what will happen,” said Elder. He says there has been talk about letting the younger children maybe kindergarten through third grade return before January because they are struggling the most with online learning, but even that presents challenges.

“If I bring back K through three, I don’t have double the teachers. I can’t split the kids into two classes. You know they have 50-percent in one class and 50-percent in the other, so there is a staffing issue with that,” said Elder.

As for athletics, Elder says there should be an announcement next week when it comes to fall sports. That includes fall golf, cross country, and volleyball.

Soccer and football were pushed to spring. The decision is being made by APS Athletics and the administration. The school board says it’s not involved in that decision.

