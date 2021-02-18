APS interim superintendent, board president discuss decision to remain in remote learning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools Interim Superintended Scott Elder and APS Board President Dr. David Peercy discussed the Board of Education’s decision for the district to stay with remote learning.

The decision came Wednesday night after around two dozen people gave public comment and hours of debate by the APS Board of Education. Students may return to hybrid learning if conditions change for example if teachers get vaccinated or if Bernalillo County moves into the green level.

The vote means that student-athletes will not be able to participate in fall sports including football, soccer, volleyball, and cross-country.