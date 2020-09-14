APS hosts tech webinar for parents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools EdTech department will host a live stream for parents at 7 p.m. on September 14. Parents will be provided with a short overview of Chromebooks, iPads, Classroom, Gmail, Seesaw, as well as resources available on the EdTech website.
The Educational Technology department states that it supports those in the APS community with the effective use of technology through the use of planning and professional development so all learners have genuine self-directed learning experiences in a secure environment.