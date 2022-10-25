ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A family-friendly event is going on all week at Albuquerque schools. Students and families can learn more about what Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) have to offer at a school choice fair Tuesday night.
Attendees will get to chat with APS officials about the different academic and extracurricular activities available at each APS facility.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Teen charged after hosting underage party that led to fatal Taos crash
- Crime: Fabian Gonzales will be sentenced this week for his role in the death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens
- Community: Skate-O-Mania donates facility for Halloween party for those with disabilities
- Trending: The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows
Tuesday’s school choice fair is happening from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center.
School community fairs are also being held throughout the week.