ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is hosting a unique virtual lecture on pueblo culture. Mr. Jon Ghahate will hold a lecture on Monday discussing the unique pueblo cultures across New Mexico, their histories, and how they’ve developed to be a large part of the state’s unique heritage.

Ghahate currently serves as the cultural educator at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. More information and a link to the Zoom meeting are available on the APS website.