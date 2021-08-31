APS hosting town halls to get input on federal relief spending

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools wants your input on how to spend $230 million in federal pandemic relief funds. District officials already have an idea of places it should go like improved HVAC systems and Chromebooks for students but they also want the public’s input.

They’re hosting a series of town halls and much of the comments in Tuesday morning’s meeting focused on using it to recruit and keep teachers. The next ‘Listening Tour’ town hall is scheduled to begin Tuesday night at 6: 30 p.m. For more information, visit aps.edu/news/news-from-2021-2022/listening-tour-change-into-what. To register for a meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZckfu6prTgjGNVaA5rN09GHO-DZ44q4MjrR.