APS hosting meeting about open school board positions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Albuquerque Public Schools is hosting a meeting about the four school board positions opening in November. The districts 3,5,6, and 7 seats will be up for election in November.

APS is hosting an information meeting Tuesday, August 17 for potential candidates. The virtual meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will go over member duties, obligations, expectations, and more. Voters will head to the polls on November 2 to cast their ballots.

People interested in running for school board must submit their Declaration of Candidacy with the Bernalillo County Clerk on Tuesday, Aug. 24, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. If you are a candidate who would like to participate in the informational meeting, contact APS Board Services at 505-880-3729 or boarded@aps.edu. The meeting also will be live-streamed on YouTube.