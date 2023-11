ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is hosting an event to highlight the benefits of competitive video games. The district will host an esports expo on November 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center on Louisiana.

Students will show off their skills in games like Rocket League, Super Smash Brothers, and Mario Kart. APS says esports bolsters students’ quick decision-making, multi-tasking, and communication skills.