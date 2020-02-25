APS to hold district Equity and Inclusion meeting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools will hold a district Equity and Inclusion Board of Education committee meeting on Wednesday. Among the topics to be discussed are the district’s stance on Immigration Customs Enforcement being on campus.

The district’s statement says immigration officials are not allowed on campus to arrest or detain students or family members but reminds employees that they must obey a federal order or warrant signed by a judge.

APS says it is working immigration advocates on educating parents on their rights. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the John Milne Community Board Room at the Alice and Bruce King Educational Complex in Uptown.

A public forum will follow the presentation.