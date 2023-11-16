ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is still searching for its next superintendent and is asking for the public’s feedback. A community input meeting was held on Monday and another meeting is scheduled for Thursday. The public is invited to tell the district what they want to see in the next superintendent. That meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Manzano High School.

The district’s current superintendent, Scott Elder, will be leaving that position at the end of the school year. There is a survey online for people to fill out if they can’t attend the meeting. The survey closes on November 22.