ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools board is meeting Tuesday to interview the final four candidates for the next APS superintendent.
APS is looking to hire a new superintendent after Scott Elder announced his retirement. APS received 24 applications for the position before narrowing the list down to four candidates.
Four Superintendent semifinalists:
- Thomas Ahart, from Des Moines, Iowa. Ahart is the former superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools and is now a consultant with the Council of the Great City Schools.
- Mason Bellamy, from Clarksville, Tennessee, Bellamy is the Chief of Academics and Schools for Metro Nashville Public Schools.
- Gabriella Durán Blakey, from Albuquerque. Blakey is the Chief Operations Officer for Albuquerque Public Schools.
- Channell Segura, from Albuquerque. Segura is the Chief of Schools for Albuquerque Public Schools.