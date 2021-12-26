APS holding in-person job fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is still looking to fill dozens of positions. The district is hiring teachers, educational assistants, custodians, nurses, and bus drivers.

They are holding an in-person job fair after the holidays on Wednesday, January, 19. It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Berna Facio Professional Development Complex on Louisiana. Those who attend are asked to bring their resume and be prepared for an on-the-spot interview.

People can apply for jobs with APS online.