APS high school graduations begin; Atrisco Heritage seniors are first to walk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school graduation ceremonies for Albuquerque Public Schools are now underway. A video from Monday, May 10 shows seniors at Atrisco Heritage Academy preparing to walk across the stage at Nusenda Community Stadium.

In just a couple of hours, the seniors from Valley High will do the same. Some wondered if graduations would even be possible during COVID-19, however, APS has scheduled in-person graduations for all schools.

The bigger graduations will take place at Nusenda with one ceremony in the morning and one in the afternoon. COVID-safe practices are in effect.

Additionally, each senior is only allowed four guests.

APS High School Graduation Ceremony Dates

Monday, May 10

Atrisco Heritage Academy: 10:30 a.m.

Valley: 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11

eCademy: 10:30 a.m.

Del Norte: 2:30 p.m.

La Cueva: 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12

Manzano: 10:30 a.m.

Rio Grande: 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 13

Eldorado: 10:30 p.m.

Highland: 2:30 p.m.

Friday, May 14

Volcano Vista: 10:30 a.m.

Albuquerque High: 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 15

West Mesa: 10:30 a.m.

Sandia: 2:30 p.m.

Cibola: 6:30 p.m.

APS Magnet School Graduation Ceremony Dates

Monday, May 10

New Futures: 12:30 p.m.

Transition Services: 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11

Freedom: 2:30 p.m.

School on Wheels: 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12

nex+Gen: 1:30 p.m.

Early College Academy: 5:30 p.m

College and Career High School, located on the CNM campus, will graduate on Wednesday, April 28. The venue is to be determined.