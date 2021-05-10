APS high school graduations begin; Atrisco Heritage seniors are first to walk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school graduation ceremonies for Albuquerque Public Schools are now underway. A video from Monday, May 10 shows seniors at Atrisco Heritage Academy preparing to walk across the stage at Nusenda Community Stadium.
In just a couple of hours, the seniors from Valley High will do the same. Some wondered if graduations would even be possible during COVID-19, however, APS has scheduled in-person graduations for all schools.
The bigger graduations will take place at Nusenda with one ceremony in the morning and one in the afternoon. COVID-safe practices are in effect.
Additionally, each senior is only allowed four guests.
APS High School Graduation Ceremony Dates
Monday, May 10
- Atrisco Heritage Academy: 10:30 a.m.
- Valley: 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 11
- eCademy: 10:30 a.m.
- Del Norte: 2:30 p.m.
- La Cueva: 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 12
- Manzano: 10:30 a.m.
- Rio Grande: 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 13
- Eldorado: 10:30 p.m.
- Highland: 2:30 p.m.
Friday, May 14
- Volcano Vista: 10:30 a.m.
- Albuquerque High: 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 15
- West Mesa: 10:30 a.m.
- Sandia: 2:30 p.m.
- Cibola: 6:30 p.m.
APS Magnet School Graduation Ceremony Dates
Monday, May 10
- New Futures: 12:30 p.m.
- Transition Services: 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 11
- Freedom: 2:30 p.m.
- School on Wheels: 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 12
- nex+Gen: 1:30 p.m.
- Early College Academy: 5:30 p.m
College and Career High School, located on the CNM campus, will graduate on Wednesday, April 28. The venue is to be determined.