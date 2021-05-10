APS high school graduations begin; Atrisco Heritage seniors are first to walk

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school graduation ceremonies for Albuquerque Public Schools are now underway. A video from Monday, May 10 shows seniors at Atrisco Heritage Academy preparing to walk across the stage at Nusenda Community Stadium.

In just a couple of hours, the seniors from Valley High will do the same. Some wondered if graduations would even be possible during COVID-19, however, APS has scheduled in-person graduations for all schools.

The bigger graduations will take place at Nusenda with one ceremony in the morning and one in the afternoon. COVID-safe practices are in effect.

Additionally, each senior is only allowed four guests.

APS High School Graduation Ceremony Dates

Monday, May 10

  • Atrisco Heritage Academy: 10:30 a.m.
  • Valley: 2:30 p.m. 

Tuesday, May 11

  • eCademy: 10:30 a.m.
  • Del Norte: 2:30 p.m. 
  • La Cueva: 6:30 p.m. 

Wednesday, May 12

  • Manzano: 10:30 a.m.
  • Rio Grande: 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 13

  • Eldorado: 10:30 p.m.
  • Highland: 2:30 p.m.

Friday, May 14

  • Volcano Vista: 10:30 a.m.
  • Albuquerque High: 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 15

  • West Mesa: 10:30 a.m.
  • Sandia: 2:30 p.m.
  • Cibola: 6:30 p.m.

APS Magnet School Graduation Ceremony Dates

Monday, May 10

  • New Futures: 12:30 p.m.
  • Transition Services: 4:30 p.m.

 Tuesday, May 11

  • Freedom: 2:30 p.m.
  • School on Wheels: 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12

  • nex+Gen: 1:30 p.m.
  • Early College Academy: 5:30 p.m

College and Career High School, located on the CNM campus, will graduate on Wednesday, April 28. The venue is to be determined. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES