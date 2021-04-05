APS high school graduation ceremony details released

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools has announced new plans for graduation. According to the APS website, the district’s 13 high schools are planning ceremonies at the Nusenda Community Stadium which is located at 1601 Arroyo Vista Boulevard NW. APS’s magnet school ceremonies will be held at Civic Plaza in downtown Albuquerque.
Graduates will be limited to two guests each if Bernalillo County is still in the Yellow Level at that time. However, if the county moves into the Green or Turquoise Level, the number of guests allowed would increase. Magnet school ceremonies would also move to the Kiva Auditorium if the county moves to the Green or Turquoise Level.
Graduation ceremonies will happen the week of May 10. According to APS, graduation ceremonies, which were announced earlier in the school year, remain the same. However, times have been adjusted to allow for possible weather delays.
APS High School Graduation Ceremony Dates
Monday, May 10
- Atrisco Heritage Academy: 10:30 a.m.
- Valley: 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 11
- eCademy: 10:30 a.m.
- Del Norte: 2:30 p.m.
- La Cueva: 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 12
- Manzano: 10:30 a.m.
- Rio Grande: 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 13
- Eldorado: 10:30 p.m.
- Highland: 2:30 p.m.
Friday, May 14
- Volcano Vista: 10:30 a.m.
- Albuquerque High: 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 15
- West Mesa: 10:30 a.m.
- Sandia: 2:30 p.m.
- Cibola: 6:30 p.m.
APS Magnet School Graduation Ceremony Dates
Monday, May 10
- New Futures: 12:30 p.m.
- Transition Services: 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 11
- Freedom: 2:30 p.m.
- School on Wheels: 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 12
- nex+Gen: 1:30 p.m.
- Early College Academy: 5:30 p.m.
College and Career High School, located on the CNM campus, will graduate on Wednesday, April 28. The venue is to be determined.