ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Public School Board is expected to meet Monday night to discuss new budget opportunities.

The APS Finance Committee will consider approving 27 new buses and temporary staffing services that could cost $150,000 more a year. They will also consider the approval of a 2020 operational fund decrease of more than $12 million.

Officials were granted $19 million for K5+ and extended learning time programs but did not meet projected membership and applications.