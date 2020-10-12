APS family survey shows mixed feelings about online learning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools released the results of its latest survey and families reported mixed feelings about remote learning. Nearly 17,000 parents responded with 54% saying remote learning is going well.

Fourty-six percent say it’s not. About 3,700 teachers were also surveyed and the results were similar.

Seven out of 10 families said their child was able to receive the support needed from teachers to finish assignments. However, only 47% said their kids were able to complete assignments with little or no help from them.

Technology-wise, about 20% of families are still reporting having trouble connecting to the internet to take part in virtual learning.

