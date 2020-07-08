News Alert
Heat stress advisory issued as New Mexico expected to see 100-degree temperatures

APS families can apply for free or reduced-price meals for 2020-2021 school year

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Trays of food at a school cafeteria. (KOIN)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Families of Albuquerque Public Schools students that will attend the following 39 schools below in the 2020-2021 school year will need to fill out the Free or Reduced Meal Application.

Students that attend all other APS schools, identified as Community Eligibility Provision Schools, are already eligible to receive free meals at no charge. Only one application is needed per family even if the children attend different APS schools.

APS is expected to start in August with a mix of in-person and distance learning to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep students safe. During distance learning, APS will provide grab and go lunches at no charge to eligible students. Distribution times and sites have not yet been determined or released.

Families can fill out the Free or Reduced Meal Application at any time, however, they are encouraged to complete it by mid-September.

Elementary Schools

  1. 7-Bar
  2. A. Montoya
  3. Arroyo del Oso
  4. Bandelier
  5. Chamiza
  6. Coronado
  7. Corrales
  8. Dennis Chavez
  9. Double Eagle
  10. Georgia O’Keeffe
  11. Hubert Humphrey
  12. John Baker
  13. Marie Hughes
  14. Monte Vista
  15. North Star
  16. Osuna
  17. Onate
  18. Petroglyph
  19. S.Y. Jackson
  20. San Antonio
  21. Sandia Base
  22. Sierra Vista
  23. Sunset View
  24. Tierra Antigua
  25. Ventana Ranch
  26. Zia

Middle Schools

  1. Desert Ridge
  2. Eisenhower
  3. Hoover
  4. James Monroe
  5. Jefferson
  6. L.B. Johnson
  7. Madison
  8. Roosevelt
  9. Tony Hillerman  

High Schools

  1. Early College Academy
  2. College and Career High School
  3. eCademy K-8 and high school
  4. Aztec

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss