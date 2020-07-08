APS families can apply for free or reduced-price meals for 2020-2021 school year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Families of Albuquerque Public Schools students that will attend the following 39 schools below in the 2020-2021 school year will need to fill out the Free or Reduced Meal Application.
Students that attend all other APS schools, identified as Community Eligibility Provision Schools, are already eligible to receive free meals at no charge. Only one application is needed per family even if the children attend different APS schools.
APS is expected to start in August with a mix of in-person and distance learning to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep students safe. During distance learning, APS will provide grab and go lunches at no charge to eligible students. Distribution times and sites have not yet been determined or released.
Families can fill out the Free or Reduced Meal Application at any time, however, they are encouraged to complete it by mid-September.
Elementary Schools
- 7-Bar
- A. Montoya
- Arroyo del Oso
- Bandelier
- Chamiza
- Coronado
- Corrales
- Dennis Chavez
- Double Eagle
- Georgia O’Keeffe
- Hubert Humphrey
- John Baker
- Marie Hughes
- Monte Vista
- North Star
- Osuna
- Onate
- Petroglyph
- S.Y. Jackson
- San Antonio
- Sandia Base
- Sierra Vista
- Sunset View
- Tierra Antigua
- Ventana Ranch
- Zia
Middle Schools
- Desert Ridge
- Eisenhower
- Hoover
- James Monroe
- Jefferson
- L.B. Johnson
- Madison
- Roosevelt
- Tony Hillerman
High Schools
- Early College Academy
- College and Career High School
- eCademy K-8 and high school
- Aztec