APS families can apply for free or reduced-price meals for 2020-2021 school year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Families of Albuquerque Public Schools students that will attend the following 39 schools below in the 2020-2021 school year will need to fill out the Free or Reduced Meal Application.

Students that attend all other APS schools, identified as Community Eligibility Provision Schools, are already eligible to receive free meals at no charge. Only one application is needed per family even if the children attend different APS schools.

APS is expected to start in August with a mix of in-person and distance learning to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep students safe. During distance learning, APS will provide grab and go lunches at no charge to eligible students. Distribution times and sites have not yet been determined or released.

Families can fill out the Free or Reduced Meal Application at any time, however, they are encouraged to complete it by mid-September.

Elementary Schools

7-Bar A. Montoya Arroyo del Oso Bandelier Chamiza Coronado Corrales Dennis Chavez Double Eagle Georgia O’Keeffe Hubert Humphrey John Baker Marie Hughes Monte Vista North Star Osuna Onate Petroglyph S.Y. Jackson San Antonio Sandia Base Sierra Vista Sunset View Tierra Antigua Ventana Ranch Zia

Middle Schools

Desert Ridge Eisenhower Hoover James Monroe Jefferson L.B. Johnson Madison Roosevelt Tony Hillerman

High Schools