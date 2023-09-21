ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools responded Thursday to its decision to get rid of snow days at schools. If school is canceled because of snow, the district’s new policy forces teachers to give their students lessons they can finish at home. It comes alongside state law adding more school hours to the calendar.

APS said it heard loud and clear from parents that they don’t want more days added on to the end of the school year. “What we learned from the pandemic is that we can do teaching and learning differently and so instead of having, calling a cancellation of a day we can still work with our students to provide them instructional tasks,” said APS Chief of Schools Channell Segura.

Students who can’t finish home lessons will get extra time in class and they should have access to digital devices according to the district. Last year, APS had five snow days for East Mountain schools and zero in the rest of the district.